Haeundae Polar Bear Festival 2022 Sign-up Underway

The 35th annual Haeundae Polar Bear Festival will take place December 23-24 at Haeundae Beach.

This unique event is held every year to help embrace the cold winter weather, as well as pray for good health in the New Year.

Some changes have been made to the festival this year, with the event moving to December and the events shifting to Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

The pre-festival event is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 23 and the main event of the festival will be held on December 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Haeundae Beach.

Enthusiastic participants will run and jump into the sea and swim in the frigid waters like a polar bear in the Arctic Ocean. This is one of the city’s most enjoyable winter festivals and provides a unique experience for everyone involved.

Registration for Haeundae Polar Bear Festival 2022 will take place until December 16th. The registration fee is 30,000 won, with participation limited to 5,000 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event Information

Date: Friday, December 23 – Saturday, December 24, 2022

Dec. 23 Pre-festival event 18:30-20:00

Dec. 24, 12:00-14:30, 1km Swimming competition

Dec. 24, 14:00-17:00, Main event

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Registration:

Through December 16, 2022

Registration Fee: 30,000 won

Website

Hosted by: Busanilbo

Sponsored by: Busan Metropolitan City, Haeundae-gu