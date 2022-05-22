TravelLocal Destinations

Haeundae Sand Festival 2022: Our Top 5 Favorite Sculptures

Haps Staff

The 2022 Haeundae Sand Festival was another success this year, bringing thousands to the beach to check out the beautiful sand sculptures.

If you missed this year’s festival, you still have some time to check them out as they are scheduled to be up until June 6th.

With so many amazing ones to choose from, here’s a look at some of the sculptures that were on display this year and our top five favorites, including our top pick

HAPS Top 5 Haeundae Sand Festival Sculpture Picks

  1. Angkor Wat — Kim Gil-man

2. Sheik Zayad Grand Mosque, UAE — Choi Ji-hoon

3. Sydney Opera House — Ji Dae-young

4. Thailand Pagoda — Kim Gil-man

5. Eiffel Tower, Paris — Choi Ji-hoon

Watch the festival highlights

