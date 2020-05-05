Haeundae Sand Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

The annual sand festival held on Haeundae Beach has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Haeundae-gu office said yesterday that it decided to cancel the Haeundae Sand Festival to be held late this month.

The Gu-office has been preparing for this year’s sand festival from January with dinosaur sand sculptures under the theme of ‘Jurassic World’ as well as expanding other related facilities.

Due to the pandemic COVID-19, however, the invitation of overseas artists for the festival has been disrupted.

The Gu-office had initially reviewed other ways to open the festival by postponing the event; however, it decided to cancel it for good and redirect the festival budget of 590 million won as disaster emergency aid.

Additional Reading