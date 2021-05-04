Haeundae Sand Sculpture Exhibition Begins Today

Haeundae-gu has announced that it will open a condensed version of the Haeundae Sand Festival by presenting the 2021 Haeundae Sand Sculpture Exhibition under the theme “Sand, Jurassic World” beginning today and lasting through this Sunday.

Events at the exhibition include a Sand Art Exhibition, Flower Carpet, Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest, Challenge Sand Sculptor, and Sand Boarding.

COVID-19 measures will be taken at the exhibition and social distancing is recommended.

If you can’t make the exhibition this week you need not worry as the sand sculptures will be kept intact at the beach until May 30th.

Event Information

Period: May 5 – 9, 2021

Venue: Haeundae Beach, around Haeundae Square

Theme: Sand, Jurassic World

Hosted by: Haeundae-gu

