Haeundae Selected as an International Conference Complex

The city of Busan has announced that parts of Haeundae were selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as an international conference complex to improve the conditions for attracting and holding international conferences through complex, integrated and interfacing facilities related to international conferences and fostering them into a ‘global international conference city’.

“Haeundae International Conference Complex” is about 2,239,000 square meters and includes Nurimaru APEC House, parts of Marine City, and BEXCO in the Centum Business Area.

The 2005 APEC Summit, the 2012 Lions Busan World Conference, and the 2019 ASEAN Special Summit were successfully held and highly praised by international conference participants for their international conferences, marine leisure, performances, and tourism shopping industry.

The city collaborated marketing with the Busan Tourism Organization and BEXCO and received favorable reviews from the judges.

“Always under the difficult conditions caused by Corona-19, we are always thinking of overcoming the economic crisis in the region as our top priority. In order to maximize the synergy effect, we will work closely with the Busan Tourism Organization, BEXCO, local industry, and academia to create a representative marine ‘bleisure’ international conference complex in Korea,” said Mayor Oh Keo-don.

With the approval of this designation, the city of Busan has been able to reduce the deduction of the legal government charges and reduce the floor area ratio for specialized conference facilities and integrated facilities in the district.

It plans to maximize the effect of linking with related facilities and industries by promoting an activation project such as the creation of a MICE concierge and the upgrading of apps.

The city is expected to receive about 2 billion won worth of government funds through the designation.