Haeundae to Eliminate Some Electrical Wires and Poles

Major areas in Haeundae, including Songjeong Beach and Dalmaji Road, are set to undergo a significant aesthetic transformation as electric wires and poles are slated for simultaneous refurbishment.

On the 20th, Haeundae-gu Office announced its initiative to commence a project for undergrounding cables on Songjeongjungang-ro, the primary access road to Songjeong Beach, starting this month.

The targeted project section spans from Songjeong Intersection to Jukdo Park.

Construction is scheduled to kick off this month, involving the removal of 36 electric poles and 15 communication poles in the designated section, followed by the burial of various communication lines and wires underground.

The project is anticipated to conclude by May of next year, with a total cost of KRW 7.4 billion.

Funding includes KRW 3.5 billion from Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Nambusan branch and seven telecommunications companies, along with KRW 3.9 billion allocated for equipment.

The undertaking originated in 2021 when Haeundae-gu Office was chosen for the Korea Electric Power Corporation’s cable undergrounding project.

This initiative focuses on eliminating electric poles and burying wires, particularly in areas with narrow passageways such as downtown districts or residential complex sidewalks.

Following its selection, the district office initiated basic surveys, detailed design services, and conducted a resident briefing session in October of the previous year.

Songjeongjungang-ro has long been burdened with numerous unwieldy utility poles lining its narrow sidewalks, causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

The entanglement of electric wires around these poles has also detracted from the city’s visual appeal.

Other areas planned for maintenance are aerial lines in Dalmaji-gil, Jung-2-dong, and alleys in Jaesong-2-dong by the end of 2024.