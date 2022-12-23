Haeundae to Igidae Marine Cable Car Project Fails Feasibility Test

The feasibility study for the Busan Haeundae to Igidae marine cable car construction project did not pass.

According to Busan City, the result of the marine cable car feasibility study conducted by the Local Investment Project Management Center (LIMAC), indicated insufficient feasibility including almost no economic feasibility.

The project, promoted by the Busan Blue Coast and a 609 billion won investment, is to build a cable car connecting Songrim Park in Haeundae-gu and The View in Igidae by sea.