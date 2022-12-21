Haeundae to Step Up Security Measures Ahead of the New Year Sunrise Festival

Haeundae district will conduct joint response training on the 28th to prepare for crowding accidents at Haeundae Beach during the new year’s sunrise festival.

The training will involve 16 institutions under the disaster safety communication network, including the Interior Ministry, the city of Busa, Haeundae District, and the Gijang Fire Station.

Large crowds are expected at Haeundae Beach during the new year sunrise festival which will open for the first time in three years.

As such, local authorities will deploy professional medical staff and safety personnel and strengthen other safety measures.