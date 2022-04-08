NewsBusan News

Haeundae Voted Most Memorable Tourist Destination in Busan Last Year

BeFM News

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists spent an average of 2.7 days in Busan last year and chose Haeundae Beach as the most memorable tourist destination.

According to a survey on tourists who visited Busan last year released by Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, foreign tourists reported an average satisfaction rate of 73.2 points, 6 points higher than the previous year.

98.8% of foreign tourists said they were willing to revisit Busan, up 34.7 percentage points from the previous year.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
81 %
1kmh
0 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 