Haeundae Voted Most Memorable Tourist Destination in Busan Last Year

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists spent an average of 2.7 days in Busan last year and chose Haeundae Beach as the most memorable tourist destination.

According to a survey on tourists who visited Busan last year released by Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, foreign tourists reported an average satisfaction rate of 73.2 points, 6 points higher than the previous year.

98.8% of foreign tourists said they were willing to revisit Busan, up 34.7 percentage points from the previous year.