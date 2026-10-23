Haeundae World Culture Festival Brings International Food and Performances to Gunam-ro

The 2nd Haeundae World Culture Festival will take place on Sunday, October 25, bringing international food, cultural activities and live performances to Gunam-ro in Haeundae.

Organized by Haeundae District, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering visitors an opportunity to experience different cultures through food, traditional activities and entertainment.

The festival will feature a Global City Promotion Zone throughout the day, introducing visitors to international cultures and destinations.

World culture experience booths will operate from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., while international food and cultural experience booths will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors who collect stamps from at least two participating booths will have an opportunity to enjoy free food samples at the international food area.

Live performances will take place throughout the afternoon, beginning with a traditional Korean music performance by Oreumdal from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A juggling performance by entertainer Oh Jang-wook will follow from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The evening program will feature an Uzbek traditional cultural performance from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a Pampera performance from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The festival will conclude with a random-play dance event featuring a dance club from Pusan National University between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.