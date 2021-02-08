Haeundae’s Garosu-gil Selected as the Best for “Green City Excellence”

Haeundae-gu’s Garosu-gil was selected as the Grand Prize winner in the 2020 Green City Best Practices Contest hosted by the Korea Forest Service.

The Green City Best Practices Contest is conducted by the Korea Forest Service to discover, share, and spread cases that have been created so that the ecological health of urban forests, blocked forests, and street trees and the functions of reducing fine dust are well displayed.

The award has been implemented every year since 2007 to raise public awareness of the necessity of urban forests with a function of reducing and mitigating heat waves and to improve quality.

The project was made to reduce fine dust and emissions while promoting green cities and healthy living benefits.

The 1.7-kilometer section which stretches from U-dong Port intersection to Dongbaek intersection received the grand prize for its ability to create a multi-layered look by alternating large and small trees with flowers.