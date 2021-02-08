Image: City of Busan
TravelLocal Destinations

Haeundae’s Garosu-gil Selected as the Best for “Green City Excellence”

Haps Staff

Haeundae-gu’s Garosu-gil was selected as the Grand Prize winner in the 2020 Green City Best Practices Contest hosted by the Korea Forest Service.

The Green City Best Practices Contest is conducted by the Korea Forest Service to discover, share, and spread cases that have been created so that the ecological health of urban forests, blocked forests, and street trees and the functions of reducing fine dust are well displayed. 

Image: Korea Forest Service

The award has been implemented every year since 2007 to raise public awareness of the necessity of urban forests with a function of reducing and mitigating heat waves and to improve quality. 

The project was made to reduce fine dust and emissions while promoting green cities and healthy living benefits.

The 1.7-kilometer section which stretches from U-dong Port intersection to Dongbaek intersection received the grand prize for its ability to create a multi-layered look by alternating large and small trees with flowers.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Ginkgo trees serve as a natural separation between Jeonpo-dong (neighborhood) and Seomyeon along this busy street. In total, 740 meters encompass Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street, which begins at the Seomyeon NC Department Store and ends at Gyeongnam Technical High School.
Read more
Local Destinations

65% Approve of Opening a Walkway on Gwangan Bridge

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is continuing to promote a project to build a pedestrian-only road for citizens and tourists to walk along the Gwangan Bridge. 
Read more
Local Destinations

Eight Busan Tourist Sites Selected in 2021 Top Korea Destinations List

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has selected its top 100 destinations for people to visit in 2021, with Busan getting eight nominations, its highest since 2013.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae-gu Wants to Change Haeridan-gil Into a Walking Street

Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu Office has announced that it intends to make Haeridan-gil into a pedestrian-friendly walking street along seven sections of the district.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Flower Shops in Jayu Market

Haps Staff -
Jayu Market, located in Beomil-dong, Dong-gu is a five-story building filled with shops selling clothes, shoes, and flowers.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Tower Closed as Operator Pulls Out of Their Contract

Haps Staff -
Fe
Read more

The Latest

Costco Lunar New Year’s Hours

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Costco in Busan will alter their retail hours during the New Year's Lunar holiday this week.
Read more

Haeundae’s Garosu-gil Selected as the Best for “Green City Excellence”

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu's Garosu-gil was selected as the Grand Prize winner in the 2020 Green City Best Practices Contest hosted by the Korea Forest Service.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.
Read more

Special Exhibition for the Year of the White Cow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Enjoy a special exhibit that reviews various meanings of cows in our history and culture at the Busan Museum through the end of March.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
27 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Mon
0 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 