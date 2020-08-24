Haeundae’s Grand Josun Hotel Announces Opening Date

The new 5-star Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae has announced its opening date.

Shinesegae Chosun Hotel has announced that it will open for business on October 7th and has begun taking reservations.

The 330-room hotel was remodeled from the Novotel Ambassador and was expected to open in August, however, the heavy rains on July 23rd flooded the basement causing the postponement.

The hotel is offering special rates on packages through the end of the month.

“We will present a more complete service customers who have been waiting for the opening,” Won Young-wook, General Manager of the hotel said.