Haeundae’s Gunam-ro Selected as the 2nd Outdoor Advertising Free Display Zone in Korea

The vicinity of Haeundae Beach has secured its status as a free display zone for outdoor advertising, including electronic signs.

This designation opens the door for transformative changes like the displays seen in locations such as Times Square in New York and ‘Dotonbori’ in Osaka.

Haeundae-gu Office announced that they emerged victorious in the competition for the designation of the ‘2nd outdoor advertising free display zone’ organized by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

This achievement makes Haeundae-gu the first location in the country, outside of Seoul, to be selected as a free marking zone.

In a free display zone, stringent regulations governing the shape, size, color, and installation method of outdoor advertisements, including electronic signs, are significantly relaxed, allowing for flexible and unrestricted installation.

Gunam-ro has been selected as a free display zone, enabling the installation of large electronic displays reminiscent of iconic global landmarks like Times Square in New York and Dotonbori in Osaka. Notably, this opens up possibilities for dynamic and engaging advertising content in the heart of Busan.

The selection of Haeundae-gu comes after diligent efforts since July, with eight local governments initially passing the first screening in August. Following a competitive evaluation process, three locations were ultimately chosen as free display zones this time, including Myeong-dong and Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, and the Haeundae Beach area in Busan.

Advertisements will be gradually installed in these areas until 2033.

Given the large floating populations and symbolic spaces such as plazas and tourist attractions in the selected locations, the deployment of advertising materials is expected to be highly effective.

The anticipated completion of advertising installations at Haeundae Beach is slated for 2026.

By as early as 2026, the Haeundae Beach Event Square and surrounding media towers and poles will showcase movies and webtoons set in Busan. Various events will also unfold at the media pole on Gunam-ro, marking a new chapter in the area’s dynamic advertising landscape.