Haeundae’s Infamous “609” Red Light District is Finally Gone

Haeundae’s infamous “609” red-light district is finally a thing of the past, after 70-years of shame from the district as being one of the top three prostitution areas in the city.

The red-light district, which is located two roads behind Haeundae’s main beach road near the Haeundae Grand Hotel, was sandwiched between two newer business hotels. It had 30 structures in and around the alleyways.

While originally considered on the outskirts of Busan 70 years ago when it was established, it had become a source of embarrassment for the district as hotels have developed around it since Haeundae grew into a major tourist area.

Haeundae 609 became a place for prostitution in 1950 during the Korean War. It was named 609 for the name of the US 609 transport unit stationed near Haeundae up until 1971.

A 38-story apartment building is set to take its place.

It was the last piece of commercial land to be developed around the beach area and was said to be sold for 10 billion won.