This June, a new tourist attraction will be created in Haeundae-gu.

According to Haeundae-gu, the ‘Haewol Observatory’ being constructed under the Dalmaji Road will be completed in June.

The Haewol Observatory, designed for walking over the sea, will be 137m long and 3m wide, facing the sea.

It was named ‘Haewol’ meaning ‘meeting the sun and the moon together and enjoying the scenery’.