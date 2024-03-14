Hakseong Park in Ulsan to be Developed Into a Waterside Park

The city of Ulsan is promoting the ‘Hakseong Park Waterway Restoration Plan’ to discover historical tourism resources that combine the past and present.

Hakseong Park, steeped in historical significance as the battleground of the Joseon-Ming allied forces against the Japanese army during the Imjin War, will undergo a transformation into a vibrant waterfront that harmonizes history and culture.

At the heart of the restoration plan lies the creation of a picturesque waterway, allowing for non-powered boats and water taxis to navigate. Additionally, themed gardens, exhibition spaces, and immersive experiences will be integrated to elevate the site into a captivating tourism destination.

The blueprint envisions a 1.1km circular waterway encircling Hakseong Park, complemented by a 0.3km connecting waterway to the Taehwa River. Seven pedestrian bridges will enhance accessibility, fostering a seamless connection between the park and its surroundings.

On the west side, a scenic walking trail will wind through forests, parks, and waterways, offering a serene escape in all seasons. Towards the south, Festa Square and a cultural complex will showcase the historical significance of the waterway restoration, housing attractions like the ‘National Castle Museum.’

Anticipated benefits include a boost to the local economy, with a projected production inducement effect of 155 billion won and employment opportunities for approximately 1,000 individuals.

With an estimated total project cost of 590 billion won, including compensation expenses, the city plans to initiate private development projects to fund the endeavor.

The project is estimated to take around 5-10 years once the cost and size of the project are finalized.