Half a Million People Expected to Visit Busan During Seollal

By BeFM News

Around 500,000 people are expected to visit Busan during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday period.

To facilitate the convenience of those returning home, Busan City will waive toll fees at eight roads in the region and operate a 24-hour medical system during the Lunar New Year holidays.

On the 30th, Busan City announced that it is expecting 400,000 to 500,000 visitors to Busan this Lunar New Year holiday weekend and has prepared relevant comprehensive measures.

These measures include 71 tasks across seven areas: the economy for the people, citizen safety, transportation, health and sanitation, sharing welfare, everyday complaints, and cultural tourism.

The city is increasing the purchase limit for traditional market Onnuri gift certificates by 500,000 won compared to last year’s Chuseok and is holding an event to refund 20% of the amount used in Zero Pay.

