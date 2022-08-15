Half-Price Chicken Wars Heating Up Again As Hypermarkets Take on The Franchises

As the price of chicken and delivery services has skyrocketed in Korea to between 20,000 won to 30,000 won, hypermarkets are re-entering the chicken market with much more affordable options as families with tight budgets due to inflation are seeking alternatives to get their chicken fix.

Homeplus, which introduced “Dangdang Chicken”, has seen its sales explode since it began offering its 6,990 won option.

Other hypermarkets, including Lotte Mart’s “Hantong Chicken” and Mega Mart’s “Mega King Chicken” have also drastically cut prices in order to cash in.

Large franchise companies like BHC have been facing heat from customers who said that the price of ordering chicken is becoming unaffordable.

The companies however cite rising costs and expenses as reasons for the price increases.

Back in 2010, a similar battle occurred when Lotte Mart offered a 5,000 won chicken, though it withdrew sales after complaints from the franchises.