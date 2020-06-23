Dine & Drink

Halmae Sonchungmu Opens First Drive-thru Kimbap Restaurant in Haeundae

Haps Staff

Halmae Sonchungmu Kimbap has opened up the first drive-thru for the popular snack in Korea.

While coffee and fast food drive-thrus have been enjoying success for some time in Korea, Korean food drive-thru is unheard of until now.

Image: Halmaesonchungmu Kimbap

The local company opened its first drive-thru at Seokdae Arboretum in Haeundae and has been enjoying success during the launch, especially as more diners are afraid to eat in restaurants due to coronavirus fears.

The company is also looking to add a local coffee to introduce a set menu for those wanting dessert after their meal.

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

Travel

