Haman Nakhwanori Canceled This Year

The 29th anniversary of this year’s Haman Nakhwanori which was scheduled to be held in Mujinjeong, Goesan-ri, Haman-myeon on April 30 has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Haman Nakhwanori is a traditional fireworks display held in April in order to pray for the well-being and good year of the people since the Joseon Dynasty and was designated as the first Intangible Cultural Property in Korea (Gyeongnam-do Intangible Cultural Property No. 33) in 2008.

Funds that were set aside for the festival will now be used to revitalize the local economy and residents in need according to the military.