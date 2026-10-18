Haman Nakwanori Draws Record 1,500 Japanese Tourists
Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Haman Nakwanori Draws Record 1,500 Japanese Tourists

By Haps Staff

The Haman Nakwanori traditional fireworks event attracted a record 1,500 Japanese tourists to Mujinjeong Pavilion in Haman, Gyeongnam province, on October 15, highlighting growing international interest in the region’s traditional cultural attractions.

According to Gyeongnam Province and the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation, attendance at this year’s Japan Special Day tripled compared with 2024, when 500 Japanese visitors participated.

The number increased to 1,000 in 2025 before reaching 1,500 this year.

The event, jointly organized by Gyeongnam Province, Haman County, the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation and the Korea Tourism Organization, was designed to introduce the traditional fireworks display to Japanese visitors and encourage tourism throughout the region.

Nakwanori is a traditional Korean fireworks performance in which burning materials contained in suspended bundles create streams of glowing sparks that fall toward the water, producing an effect resembling a curtain of fire.

The October 15 program began at 5 p.m. with fusion traditional Korean music performances and cultural activities. After 6 p.m., thousands of suspended fireworks illuminated Mujinjeong Pond as visitors watched and photographed the display.

Haman Nakwanori has increasingly attracted international attention. In July, a separate Global Special Day drew more than 1,000 visitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong and other markets.

The event was also recognized in the regional specialized tourism category of the Korea Tourism Organization’s Korea Tourism Awards last year.

Gyeongnam officials said they are also looking to expand tourism promotion into Southeast Asian markets, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, while developing multi-day travel packages that encourage international visitors to spend more time in the province.

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Haps Staff
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