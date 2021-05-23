Image: Haman-gun
Haman’s Popular Watermelons to Hit Store Shelves by Early July

Haps Staff

The nation’s premier place for growing watermelons, Haman in Gyeongnam province, will be shipping out its popular fruit through large distribution stores by early July.

The watermelons grown in the region are known to be diverse and exotic, including the smaller “black watermelon” and “black rice watermelon” which have no seeds.

The medium-sized pillow watermelon is known for its great taste and excellent sugar content while the smaller “black bee” and “black boss” are sweeter and are able to be enjoyed by one or two people.

Haman was designated as a special watermelon growing zone in 2016.

