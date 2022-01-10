Hamo Becomes a Tourism Ambassador for Jinju City

The city of Jinju announced that it has appointed ‘Hamo,’ who is widely known through public art exhibitions and personal SNS activities, as a public relations ambassador.

‘Hamo’ is known as an otter inhabiting Jinyangho Lake and Namgang River in Jinju.

As a character who delivers a message of hope and encourages courage, he is already enjoying national fame.

Hamo was active last year, participating in the public art exhibition of Geumhoji and Yeongcheongang River, and promoting Jinju City as a KakaoTalk emoticon model, making his face known on TV.

Recently, it is gaining great popularity mainly among young people through the operation of a personal YouTube channel and SNS operation.

By appointing Hamo’s public relations ambassador, Hamo is expected to play a big role in public relations for municipal administration with a unique, friendly, and positive image.

Hamo is currently working under the Tourism Promotion Department of Jinju City, and is planning special activities to promote the city throughout the country.