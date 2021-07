Hampyeong in South Jeolla province is hoping to bring back its annual chrysanthemum festival in October.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, organizers are hoping that they will be able to run the festival this year if vaccination rates around the nation are high enough.

Detailed plans for the festival are expected to be released next month.

Over 1 million chrysanthemums decorate the 550,0000 square meter site each year.