Hamwol Pet Park In Ulsan to Close July 1

Ulsan’s Jung-gu district has announced the closure of Hamwol Pet Park in Seongan-dong, effective July 1st.

Opened in June 2021 with a budget of 150 million won, the park faced controversies due to limited facilities and restrictions on large dogs.

Despite initially attracting 3,902 dogs within a year, usage declined to about 2,300 last year.

With plans for Ulsan City’s Pet Health Culture Center in the same area, concerns over duplicated facilities and budget led to the decision to cease operations.

Instead, Jung-gu intends to invest in the Companion Animal Health and Culture Center, slated to feature animal protection facilities and a playground on a 33,000 square meter site by 2026.