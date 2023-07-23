Image: Hamyang-gun
Hamyang-gun to Raise Taxi Prices From August

By Haps Staff

Hamyang-gun in Gyeongnam Province announced its decision to raise the basic taxi fare from 4,700 won to 5,600 won, effective next month.

The adjustments were made after considering the local situation and in line with Gyeongnam-do taxi fares and rates, following deliberation and resolution by the Price Countermeasure Committee.

As part of the fare revision, the unit distance will be recalibrated from 150 won per 133m to 150 won per 130m, and the hourly fare will change from 150 won per 34 seconds to 150 won per 31 seconds. Furthermore, the late-night surcharge period will be extended by 2 hours, starting from 10:00 pm until 4:00 am the next day.

To minimize inconvenience and confusion for passengers, the county authorities are committed to conducting extensive public awareness campaigns ahead of the fare change date and ensuring that taxi meters are adjusted accordingly..

