Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships to Be Postponed Until 2021

The Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships will be postponed once again, the third time it has done so.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) asked Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Organizing Committee to postpone the deferred competition in September.

The competition was originally scheduled to be held in March but was postponed to June due to the spread of COVID-19, and was scheduled to be held at the special stadium in BEXCO from September 27th to October 4th.

However, the International Table Tennis Federation also requested that a new date be presented for the tournament to be held in the first half of 2021, given the current situation in which it is difficult for players to travel due to COVID-19.

Accordingly, the Organizing Committee will decide the date of the meeting after consultation with related organizations such as Busan City, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and BEXCO, and will announce the final meeting time with the Federation at a later date.