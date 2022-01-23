Hana Bank Named ‘Korea’s Best Trade Finance Provider 2022’ by Global Finance

Hana Bank announced on January 19 that the bank had been awarded the “Best Trade Finance Provider in Korea” by Global Finance, a leading international finance magazine.

This marks the Bank’s 21st winning in this category, showing the continued global acknowledgment of the Bank’s outstanding performances in terms of its market governance in the trade finance sector, high-quality products and services, and innovative technology.

Due to COVID-19, the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT) hosted the award ceremony online, and the winners were chosen based on surveys and evaluations from financial experts and analysts across the globe.

Global Finance mentioned Hana Bank has secured the biggest global supply chain in Korea by signing foreign exchange agreements with 1,152 financial institutions in 106 countries and facilitated global trade finance. It also highlighted that the Bank had launched innovative digital products specialized for trade finance in response to the ever-changing finance landscape and strived to support domestic export firms hit hard by the pandemic.

“We had an amazing year in 2021 with record-high performance in foreign exchange thanks to our newly-launched products and services focusing on trade finance and more investments in digital transformation. We will continue to improve customer convenience by revamping our foreign exchange process targeted for corporations,” a Hana Bank official said after the acceptance of the award.

In addition, the Bank has been committed to promoting its fast and easy foreign currency exchange services with a launch of the corporate “Hana Trade EZ” in July 2021, protecting customers from illegal scams and trade sanctions risk with its “Trade Watch System,” and running special sessions on trade to support import and export companies.