Hana Bank Wins ‘Best Private Bank in Korea’ by Euromoney and ‘Global Excellence in Crisis: Client Service’ by Global Finance

Hana Bank announced that it was named the 2022 Best Private Bank in Korea by Euromoney, the top award by country in the private banking sector, and the Global Excellence in Crisis: Client Service by Global Finance.

The Bank has been named the country’s best private bank a total of 15 times since 2005.

Euromoney, a leading finance magazine based in London, annually announces rankings for private banking services by country. The rankings are determined with input from about 2,400 executives and employees of approx. 450 financial institutions from more than 90 countries around the world.

The Bank took first place in all 16 evaluation categories including wealth management service for high net-worth, differentiated service for millennial and Generation Z customers, systematic wealth management approach, innovative technology, and data management.

Hana Bank was also honored by Global Finance Magazine, which gave out 3 awards to the bank in 2022: Global Excellence in Crisis: Client Service (private bank), the Best Technology Solution (Private Bank), and the Best Private Bank in Korea.

This marks the 7th consecutive year that Hana Bank was recognized for its excellence in private banking from the magazine, which first awarded Hana Bank the Best Private Bank in Korea back in 2016.

The winning of ‘Global Excellence in Crisis: Client Service’ is meaningful in that the award acknowledges the Bank’s crisis management capability amid the coronavirus pandemic based on its outstanding, customer-oriented services.

“Even during the pandemic, we have strived to provide better customer services through continued innovation. So we are pleased to be recognized as the leading private bank in Korea,” said head of Wealth Management Group Cho Yoon-shik. “We will do our utmost to offer optimal wealth management services considering the customers’ life cycle.”