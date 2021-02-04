‘Hana EZ’ Overseas Remittance Promotion Gets Underway

Hana Bank (President & CEO Ji Sung-kyoo) announced on January 1 that in commemoration of the new year, the bank is launching an overseas remittance campaign dubbed ‘Have you used Hana EZ?’

The promotion, scheduled to continue through the end of February, will give away 5,000 Hana Money reward points (up to 15,000 Hana Money per person) to 2,021 customers on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be awarded when a customer uses Hana Bank’s overseas remittance-specialized Hana EZ app to: make an overseas remittance for the first time; receive a Western Union overseas remittance for the first time; and/or designate Hana Bank as their primary FX bank to receive a gift remittance.

The Bank recently upgraded the app’s contactless services so that customers can now receive Western Union overseas remittances directly into their account through the app, a feature that had previously been possible only at the bank’s branches.

The upgrade makes it possible to both ‘send’ and ‘receive’ money worldwide through the Western Union network without having to visit a branch, and is expected to considerably improve customer convenience.

An officer in the bank’s International Trade Business Group said, “We planned this event to encourage and support our customers who continue to send and receive money to and from their family and friends abroad even during these tough times of the pandemic,” adding that “As a leading foreign exchange bank, Hana Bank will do its best to satisfy and delight our customers.”

Hana Bank provides customers overseas remittances through the global Western Union network for a fee of US$3.99 each.

In addition, the bank is running a promotion that provides a 50% discount on the exchange commission for overseas remittances converted to USD, EUR and JPY through the end of June.

How to Participate

Hana Bank is giving away sets of ‘5,000 Hana Money’ points — up to 15,000 points per customer — to a total of 2,021 customers now through Feb. 28.

There are 3 ways to win:

— Make your FIRST overseas remittance via the Hana EZ app;

— Receive your FIRST Western Union remittance via Hana EZ;

— Designate Hana Bank as your F/X bank to receive a gift by Western Union.

The Hana Money prize giveaways will go to the FIRST customers who meet the criteria, so if you haven’t yet used Hana EZ, now is a GREAT time to start. Hana Money points are the Bank’s own reward currency, valued and exchangeable for 1 won per 1 Hana Money.

For more information, call 1599–6111 or visit a nearby branch.