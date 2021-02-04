Image: Hana Bank
NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

‘Hana EZ’ Overseas Remittance Promotion Gets Underway

Haps Staff

Hana Bank (President & CEO Ji Sung-kyoo) announced on January 1 that in commemoration of the new year, the bank is launching an overseas remittance campaign dubbed ‘Have you used Hana EZ?’

The promotion, scheduled to continue through the end of February, will give away 5,000 Hana Money reward points (up to 15,000 Hana Money per person) to 2,021 customers on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be awarded when a customer uses Hana Bank’s overseas remittance-specialized Hana EZ app to: make an overseas remittance for the first time; receive a Western Union overseas remittance for the first time; and/or designate Hana Bank as their primary FX bank to receive a gift remittance.

The Bank recently upgraded the app’s contactless services so that customers can now receive Western Union overseas remittances directly into their account through the app, a feature that had previously been possible only at the bank’s branches.

The upgrade makes it possible to both ‘send’ and ‘receive’ money worldwide through the Western Union network without having to visit a branch, and is expected to considerably improve customer convenience.

An officer in the bank’s International Trade Business Group said, “We planned this event to encourage and support our customers who continue to send and receive money to and from their family and friends abroad even during these tough times of the pandemic,” adding that “As a leading foreign exchange bank, Hana Bank will do its best to satisfy and delight our customers.”

Hana Bank provides customers overseas remittances through the global Western Union network for a fee of US$3.99 each.

In addition, the bank is running a promotion that provides a 50% discount on the exchange commission for overseas remittances converted to USD, EUR and JPY through the end of June.

How to Participate

Hana Bank is giving away sets of ‘5,000 Hana Money’ points — up to 15,000 points per customer — to a total of 2,021 customers now through Feb. 28.

There are 3 ways to win:

— Make your FIRST overseas remittance via the Hana EZ app;

— Receive your FIRST Western Union remittance via Hana EZ;

— Designate Hana Bank as your F/X bank to receive a gift by Western Union.

The Hana Money prize giveaways will go to the FIRST customers who meet the criteria, so if you haven’t yet used Hana EZ, now is a GREAT time to start. Hana Money points are the Bank’s own reward currency, valued and exchangeable for 1 won per 1 Hana Money.

For more information, call 1599–6111 or visit a nearby branch.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

International School of Koje Students Scale the School Walls

International School of Koje -
This week, our intrepid middle school students literally went over the top when they completed their latest challenge for the new entry point; abseiling from the top of the school campus.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan to Reorganize its Investment Support System

BeFM News -
Busan City Office announced that it will completely reorganize its investment support system to attract domestic and foreign companies to invest here.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

hapsadmin -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

The Latest

‘Hana EZ’ Overseas Remittance Promotion Gets Underway

Business News Haps Staff -
The promotion, scheduled to continue through the end of February, will give away 5,000 Hana Money reward points (up to 15,000 Hana Money per person) to 2,021 customers on a first-come, first-served basis.
Read more

Busan Women’s University Presenting Dance Special This Sunday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Women's University will present a special dance performance this Sunday evening that brings together students and professors under one room.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Family Outings Await at Geoje Forest Sound Park

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
A great place for a family outing for young kids, Geoje Forest Sound Park in Gyeongnam province is a relatively new attraction that caters to nature lovers.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Two Busan Police Officers Fired For Drinking and Driving

Busan News BeFM News -
Two officers from the Busan Police Agency have been caught for drunk driving and removed from their post.
Read more

Lunar New Year Table Preparations Expected to Cost 16%-18% More than Last Year

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
As food prices around the country are rising due to last year's prolonged rainy season and the pathogenic AI, table preparations for this year's Lunar New Year are expected to rise about 16% to 18%.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
19 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
4 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 