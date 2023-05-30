Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Hanbok Fashion Show Held to Promote Hadong World Tea Expo

By Haps Staff

On the main stage of the first venue of the 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo, a Hanbok Fashion Show was held on the 26th to promote the expo and the beauty of Korea.

In this fashion show, which utilized clothes designed and produced by designer Kang Myung-rae, the tea-themed clothes were designed using tea leaves, tea flowers, and six major colors of fermented tea. All clothes were dyed directly on white fabric with natural dyes. clothing was used.

Ms. Kang, a hanbok designer, was selected as a hanbok public relations ambassador and a hanbok diplomatic mission commissioned by the Korean Culture Promotion Association in 2022 and has been involved in various activities to promote the globalization of hanbok and our culture.

The Hadong World Tea Expo has already surpassed one million visitors since its opening.

