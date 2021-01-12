Image: Hancom Group homepage screenshot
Hancom Group Participating at the All Digital CES 2021

Don Southerton

Hancom Group, a leader in creating game-changing technology ecosystems has announced that it will participate in the All Digital CES 2021 held January 11-14.

The company will present its visions for making the world Smarter, Safer, and Freer through pioneering future innovation for an ever-evolving tech industry.

Who is Hancom?
Hancom like the other highly recognized South Korean market leaders will share with the industry how it uniquely envisions Mobility, Robotics, Smart City, AI, and Blockchain.

Products which we will introduce at All Digital CES 2021:

  • Hancom Works – Hancom Works is supporting digital transformation of your organization by enabling all-in-one remote workspaces environment on top of self-hosted data center or Cloud infrastructure such as AWS.
  • Hancom Office – Hancom Office is core productivity application for your work, study, and collaboration.
  • Toki H2: AI Home Robot – Toki is a friendly home robot used for sharing customized conversations between family members and engaging in daily life with kids based on facial recognition technology and useful educational content.
  • AI Image Processing Service – Hancom InSpace collects, classifies, and analyzes video images captured from satellites, land earth stations, and drones.
  • Digital Gold Blockchain – Digital Gold Blockchain is a new gold transaction platform that creates new gold business with gold, cutting-edge technology, art, and finance combined.
  • NeoIDM: AI IoT Platform – NeoIDM is a platform that provides an integrated management infrastructure that can flexibly manage via various sensors, IoT, and edge devices.
  • Hancom Mobile and Digital Forensics – Complete mobile and digital forensic products for data extraction and analysis supporting various types of mobile and digital devices.
  • Hancom AI Check 25: AI Call Center Solution – Hancom AI Check 25 monitors self-quarantined people using AI-bot and assists in monitoring health conditions and information delivery.
  • Hancom Genie K: AI Tutor for Korean Language – Hancom Genie K, AI tutor for Korean language, is a 1:1 Korean speaking practice application that allows anyone who wants to learn Korean to practice speaking anytime, anywhere.
  • GenieTalk Go!2: AI Mobile Translator – AI interpreter supporting 65 Languages. GenieTalk Go!2 can be used in offices and fields where various languages are spoken, overseas business trips, and overseas travel.
  • Parking Friends: IoT Parking Sharing Service – Parking Friends is an IoT Shared Parking service, which provides real-time parking information using IoT sensor. it can check the status of parking spaces and solve the parking.

“As South Korea’s leading ICT convergence company, we look forward to sharing at CES how Hancom will contribute to make the world Smarter, Safer, and Freer. Please join us via our online conference, too,” Dr. Peter Wonsok Yun, President of Global Business, Hancom Group.

Don Southertonhttps://www.bridgingculture.com/
Don Southerton is the Founder and CEO of Bridging Culture Worldwide.

