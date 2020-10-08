Events

Hangul Day Celebration Planned For Today

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that it will hold a celebration of the 574th Hangeul Day under the theme of ‘Hangul, a bright light that conveys hope’ in the main hall on the first floor of the City Hall at 10 am today.

Some 50 people will be in attendance where they will be reading the heading of Hoonminjeongeum, commendation for people of merit in Hangul development, and singing songs.

The city of Busan and the local City Office of Education will deliver a plaque of appreciation and a commendation from the superintendent of education to 10 people who have made efforts to develop the Korean language in the region.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

Young Cineastes from America

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting its latest film retrospective until October 11.
Read more
Events

Paradise Hotel VIP Healing Concert

Haps Staff -
Paradise Hotel is hosting a special VIP Healing Concert this Wednesday and Thursday. Pianist Yoon Han will play a duo concert, while guests dine on...
Read more
Events

Encountering Busan, The Wartime Capital

Haps Staff -
Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition.
Read more
Business Spotlight

ECCK & GGGI Breakfast Meeting With 8th UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea is holding a breakfast meeting with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on October 13 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Read more
Events

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar

Haps Staff -
This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China.
Read more
Events

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa – Live HD English Broadcast at HQ Gwangan

Haps Staff -
On Sunday, September 27th, HQ will be opening the doors up early  for UFC 253. This one’s a pretty solid card with two title...
Read more

The Latest

Haeundae Beach Train Suspended as Train Derails On Its Second Day of Operations

Busan News Haps Staff -
Operations of the new Haeundae Beach Train were suspended yesterday when the wheel of the Blue Line Train deviated from the track yesterday morning in Songjeong.
Read more

Pink Muhly Grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Removed Yesterday

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The pink muhly grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park was removed yesterday by officials from the Nakdong River Management Headquarters.
Read more

Hangul Day Celebration Planned For Today

Events BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will hold a celebration of the 574th Hangeul Day under the theme of 'Hangul, a bright light that conveys hope' in the main hall on the first floor of the City Hall at 10 am today.
Read more

The Digitization of Hangul, The Hidden Driver of Korea’s Economic Success

Business News Don Southerton -
Friday is a National Holiday in South Korea—Hangul Day. This commentary will provide some insights into not only Korea, but their native written language.
Read more

HQ Holding Two Food and Drink Special Events This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is holding two events this weekend with great food and drink offers.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
35 %
10.3kmh
75 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
22 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Holding Two Food and Drink Special Events This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is holding two events this weekend with great food and drink offers.
Read more

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more

Travel