Hangul Day Celebration Planned For Today

The city of Busan announced that it will hold a celebration of the 574th Hangeul Day under the theme of ‘Hangul, a bright light that conveys hope’ in the main hall on the first floor of the City Hall at 10 am today.

Some 50 people will be in attendance where they will be reading the heading of Hoonminjeongeum, commendation for people of merit in Hangul development, and singing songs.

The city of Busan and the local City Office of Education will deliver a plaque of appreciation and a commendation from the superintendent of education to 10 people who have made efforts to develop the Korean language in the region.