Lifestyle

Hanhwa Resort to Open “Matie Osiria” Next Month in Gijang

Hanwha Hotels & Resorts will open a new lifestyle resort “Matie Osiria” from July 1st in Gijang

The first resort of its kind to open in Gijang-gun, it captures unique sensibility throughout the space through collaboration with local brands.

The mini-bar in the rooms provides drip bags of ‘Momos Coffee’, a representative specialty coffee brand in Busan, and blended tea of ​​’Red Fat Tea’, an herbal tea company, and Galmegi beer will also be on offer.

In the future, the idle space will be used to hold events such as brands, exhibitions, and goods production with regional characteristics.

More than 80% of the 200 rooms are operated in a suite type that can accommodate four people.

It is a 10-minute walk from famous tourist spots such as Lotte World Adventure Busan and Songjeong Beach.

In collaboration with LG Electronics, a delivery robot was introduced to improve customer convenience.

