Image: Hadong-gun
Hansansa Temple Prepares for Buddha’s Birthday

Hadong Fire Station has conducted on-site guidance and inspection of Hansansa Temple in Akyang-myeon last week in preparation for the Buddha’s birthday.

Hansansa Temple has a panoramic view overlooking the Pyeongsari field and Seomjingang River, the backdrop of the historical novel Land.

This inspection was prepared for preemptive prevention and creation of a safe environment, as it is a wooden building due to the characteristics of traditional temples, and it is located in a mountainous highland, where there is a risk that combustion may spread to the entire building or lead to a forest fire in the event of a fire.

“As the social distancing of COVID-19 is eased, celebrations and other events that have been suspended are starting again,” said Chief Eom Min-hyeon.

