Hapcheon Cherry Blossom Marathon Sets Record with Applications From Across Korea

The 23rd Hapcheon Cherry Blossom Marathon set for later this month is attracting runners from all corners of Korea, shattering its previous application record.

With a total of 13,102 applications received, the scenic race along the Hwanggang River is shaping up to be a major event.

This year’s applications saw a significant increase in participation from outside the region, with a 32% jump from the metropolitan area and Jeolla region alone with 760 applicants.

Interest in longer-distance running is also on the rise, with a 14% increase in applications for courses exceeding 10 kilometers.

To celebrate the record turnout, organizers are offering commemorative t-shirts to all participants. Those tackling the longer distances of over 10km will receive an additional kilogram of Yeongho Jinmi rice. Teams of 30 or more can enjoy special group booths and local delicacies.