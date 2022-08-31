Image: Hapcheon-gun
Hapcheon Video Theme Park Fall Season Weekend Event Operation

Haps Staff

Hapcheon-gun announced that a new fall season event will begin at Hapcheon Video Theme Park to welcome fall.

The autumn season event is held at Hapcheon Video Theme Park on weekends and holidays from September 3 to October 30, and the 12 existing Hapcheon Nom Nom characters are transformed from summer bandits.

As for character content,  a parade starts at the Bando Hotel at 14:00 and continues to Gyeongseong Station. It is a disco & twist performance that everyone can enjoy by boarding a minibus parade car, and the main performance at 15:00, the 7080 concept of Memories, depicts the heroine falling into a triangle.

At 16:00, you can play around with characters in old school uniforms to recall fresh memories in the form of pranksters playing with interested high school girls. 

A variety of events will also be prepared for everyone to enjoy.

