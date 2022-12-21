Hapcheon Video Theme Park to Hold the 1st Hapcheon Fantasy Christmas Winter Festival

Celebrate Christmas with the ‘1st Hapcheon Fantasy Christmas Winter Festival’ where you can feel both emotions and fun at the Hapcheon Video Theme Park for two days from the 24th until the 25th.

This festival, which is part of the Remember Video Theme Park project, will be held at an indoor studio in Hapcheon Video Theme Park instead of outside due to the cold weather.

A musical performance will be held, and after the performance, a photo time will be held with the audience.

Also, on the 24th, there will be a comic mime performance that will add to the Christmas atmosphere, and on the 25th, a carol parade and performance will provide visitors with a variety of things to see and enjoy in addition to other experiences and regular events.