Hapcheon-gun’s in Gyeongnam province has canceled its popular Ghost Park this year.

Located at Hapcheon Image Theme Park, Ghost Park has become an exciting and scary summer tradition.

With over 231,000 square meters of sets, the park is famous for movie sets and dramas within the park.

Last year, the main attractions prepared were the “Imprisoned Ward”, “Zombie Jail”, “Nightmare Classroom”, and “Dark Maze”.

The park was set to be open from July 27 until August 16.