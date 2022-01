Hapcheon-gun’s Odosan Healing Forest in Gyeongnam province was reselected as a recommended wellness tourist destination for 2022-23 jointly promoted by the Korean Tourist Organization and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The wellness tourism destination offers programs and services that help improve mental and physical health focusing on four themes — meditation, beauty, spa nature, and forest healing.

It was also selected as a 2020-21 wellness tourism destination.