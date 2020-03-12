HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

March 17th is just around the corner which means it’s once again time for the annual drunkfest that the annual commemoration of Patron Saint Patrick has become.

Busan usually has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year though events are likely to be scaled back this year.

Information is still coming in with most of the events taking place tomorrow, so check back again as we update the information.

Note: Events may unexpectedly change and times may differ. We will keep you up-to-date on the most accurate information possible.

HAPS 2020 Party Guide to St. Patrick’s Day

HQ Gwangan (Gwangalli) – HQ Gwangan goes all out with great drink specials and Irish food starting in the morning. Event details. Saturday 1 p.m.

Wolfhound (Haeundae) – No updates from the owner yet, but we expect the usual St. Patrick’s Day party to go on. Event details. 12 p.m.

Basement (PNU) – The longest-running St. Patrick’s Day party in the country returns for its 25th year in PNU. Event details. Saturday 6 p.m.

Latin Party (Gwangalli) – No details are announced, but an event is happening. Event details Saturday 6 p.m.

LA Bar and Grill (Gwangalli) – Green beer and Taco Tuesday in Gwangan. Event Details March 17 6 p.m.

Sticky Fingers (Ulsan) – Sticky Fingers is hosting a night of music and drinks. Event details. Saturday, Time N/A