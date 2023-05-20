Sign Up Now: Haps and Gorilla Teaming Up to Host 3rd “Business Networking Night” on June 1

Haps and Gorilla Brewing Company will once again host a “Business Networking Night” event on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Gorilla’s flagship Gwangan location.

After two successful events last year, we are putting together our first informal event of 2023 designed to let people network and get to know some new faces and let you promote your business to others and exchange ideas.

Admission to the event costs 25,000 won if you pre-register for the event, or 30,000 won at the door.

Gorilla’s mouthwatering wings and pizza will be available as well as their famous beer throughout the event as part of your admission price.

Sign up now for your chance to participate.