Business SpotlightLifestyle

Reminder: Sign Up Now For Haps and Gorilla’s “Business Networking Night” on September 22

Haps Staff

After the first successful networking night in June, Haps and Gorilla Brewing Company will once again host a “Business Networking Night” event on September 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Gorilla’s flagship Gwangan location.

We are putting together an informal event designed to let people network and get to know some new faces and let you promote your business to others and exchange ideas.

Admission to the event costs 25,000 won if you pre-register for the event, or 30,000 won at the door.

Payment for the event should be sent in advance of the event upon registration to the information below if paying in cash or you can pay by credit card at the door by sending us an email at info@hapskorea.com after you register.

Gorilla’s mouthwatering wings and pizza will be available as well as their famous beer throughout the event as part of your admission price.

Sign up now for your chance to participate.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
55 %
10.8kmh
75 %
Sun
29 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 