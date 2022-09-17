Reminder: Sign Up Now For Haps and Gorilla’s “Business Networking Night” on September 22

After the first successful networking night in June, Haps and Gorilla Brewing Company will once again host a “Business Networking Night” event on September 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Gorilla’s flagship Gwangan location.

We are putting together an informal event designed to let people network and get to know some new faces and let you promote your business to others and exchange ideas.

Admission to the event costs 25,000 won if you pre-register for the event, or 30,000 won at the door.

Payment for the event should be sent in advance of the event upon registration to the information below if paying in cash or you can pay by credit card at the door by sending us an email at info@hapskorea.com after you register.

Gorilla’s mouthwatering wings and pizza will be available as well as their famous beer throughout the event as part of your admission price.

Sign up now for your chance to participate.