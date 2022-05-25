Business SpotlightLifestyle

Haps and Gorilla Teaming Up to Host a “Business Networking Night” on June 9th

Have a lot of business cards you’ve been dying to hand out? New in town and haven’t had many chances to meet other members of the Korean and foreign business community?

Haps Korea and Gorilla Brewing Company are teaming up to host a “Business Networking Night” on June 9th in Gwangalli.

We are putting together an informal event designed to let people network and get to know some new faces and let you promote your business to others and exchange ideas.

The event will take place on the 9th of June at the flagship Gorilla pub from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission to the event costs 25,000 won if you pre-register for the event, or 30,000 won at the door.

Payment for the event should be sent in advance of the event upon registration to the information below if paying in cash or you can pay by credit card at the door by sending us an email at [email protected] after you register.

Gorilla’s mouthwatering wings and pizza will be available as well as their famous beer throughout the event as part of your admission price.

As a special surprise, there will also be 12 bottles of New Zealand wine to sample ahead of this year’s New Zealand Wine Festival on the 18th courtesy of Tiwi Wines.

Sign up now for your chance to participate.

Event Information

Date: Thursday, June 9th

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Gorilla Brewing Company

Address: 125 Gwangnam-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Admission: 25,000 won for pre-registration, 30,000 won at the door

Banking Information:

NH BANK
301-0248-6041-71
주식회사 고릴라브루잉컴퍼니
Please send a message with your name to confirm payment to 010-2667-2469.

Dress attire: Business casual

Registration: Sign up now

 

