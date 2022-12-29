Haps Guide: Places to Ring In 2023 in Busan

For the first time in three years, there’s plenty to do around the city this New Year’s, from the traditional to bars and clubs across the city or a quiet sunrise on the beach.

Around one million visitors and locals hit the city’s festivals, which turns into Busan’s largest winter gathering.

The 2023 Busan Countdown Festival takes place at Gwangalli and Haeundae while the traditional Bell of Hope, Bell of Love and Bell of Peace ringing 11 times each at Yongdusan Park ring in the new year with a slew of concerts and activities for the family.

The New Year Sunrise Celebration will include a sunrise performance, the mayor’s address, and free coffee and tea early morning at Haeundae Beach on January 1 as well as 13 main Sunrise Festivals around the city.

Check back later in the week as more events will be added as the day gets closer and other establishments announce their plans.

2023 Haps Guide to New Year’s Eve

Concerts

Ailee @ BEXCO Auditorium –– The popular diva returns for a year-end concert. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Kim Bum-soo @ Sajik Sports Complex — A large-scale production to end 2022 in Sajik. Sajik Sports Complex, Saturday

Crush @ BEXCO — Crush come to Busan for two days of concerts. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan National Gugak Year-end Concert @ Busan National Gukak Center — The final performance of 2022 takes place Saturday. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Performances

Kinky Boots @ Dream Theatre — A Korean-cast musical about the popular Northhampton, England shoe factory play. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Saturday

The Nutcracker @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Ballet Theater puts on three performances. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Friday and Saturday

Events

2023 Busan New Year Festival (Nampodong) – The citizens’ bell-ringing ceremony will be held in Yongdusan Park at 11 p.m. on the 31st along with a New Year’s greeting, the lighting of the hope flame, and the singing of the Busan anthem.

Sunrise Festivals (Citywide) – 13 main sunrise festivals around the city will take place for the first sunrise of 2023 which is predicted to occur at 7:32 a.m.

2023 Countdown Busan (Gwangalli) — Concerts and a large-scale 1,500 drone show featuring a display for the Year of the Rabbit will also close the event for 10 minutes at midnight after a five-minute countdown.

2023 Countdown Busan (Haeundae) — Starting at 11:00 pm on the special stage at Haeundae Beach, a celebratory performance by indie band Burning Soda and singer Cy Burger will be held, as well as an LED kids fashion show.

Basement (PNU) – Basement rings in the new year the way they always do with great music from four bands and a great party atmosphere.

Gorilla Brewing Company (Gwangalli) — A low-key affair watching the festivities on TV with great beer.

HQ Bar (Gwangalli) – The party lasts until dawn with great deals on food and drink throughout the wee hours of the morning to watch the sunrise.

LA Bar & Grill (Gwangalli)– Great drink specials to choose from are once again on offer in Gwangalli.

Ol’55 (Kyungsung) – A night of live music and drink specials are on tap at Ol’55.

Wolfhound (Haeundae) — Join a semi-formal masquerade party with a countdown celebration.

Melt (Haeundae) — Six DJs help ring in the new year with a large party atmosphere.