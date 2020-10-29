Lifestyle

2020 HAPS Halloween Guide

Here's what's happening around Boo-san this Halloween weekend.

Haps Staff

Looking for some Halloween excitement this year? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Haps brings you the what’s on this year for Halloween 2020 around the city, so browse our guide below and start making your plans for fright-night now.

Halloween fever hits the peninsula this Saturday night and there’s plenty of things going on if you’re in the spirit.

If you are planning on heading out, here are some places that have events planned as of now.

Check back for the latest updates on what’s happening around the city.

Please Note: Authorities will inspect some 500 high-risk and common-use facilities at Seomyeon Youth Street from 9 p.m. on the 30th until 2 a.m. on Saturday and that the city is pleading for revelers to follow coronavirus measures which are currently at level 1.

No clubs in either district have voluntarily shut down.

Under Level 1, ordinary social and economic activities are allowed to proceed, but mandatory mask-wearing and electronic visitor logs are required for 11 categories of high-risk businesses.

Saturday, October 31

HQ Bar Gwangan –  A fun night with lots of prizes and great food and drink specials. Gwangalli, From 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wolfhound – Wolfhound is hosting its annual bash with lots of drink and food specials with costume prizes. Haeundae, From 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday Party Nationwide – The annual Thursday Party Halloween bash is back at all locations around the country.

Cost: Free

Latin Party Halloween – Enjoy a festive atmosphere with music and great drinks. Gwangalli, 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

LA Bar and Grill – Costume prizes, and lots of drink specials on offer. Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Halloween Pub Crawl – Hit four of the bars in Haeundae for a night of drinking and clubbing.

Cost: 15,000 won

Fuzzy Navel – Six locations around the city do it up with drink specials and evening events.

Cost: Free

Basement Halloween Party – Basement is offering prizes costume contests for their annual Halloween bash. PNU, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Yaman – Two days of Halloween parties at the club in Seomyeon. Seomyeon, 8 p.m.

Cost: 10,000 won

Paradise Hotel – The hotel is running a weekend flea market with a Halloween-themed photo zone during the day.

Westin Chosun Hotel – OKim’s has decorated in a Halloween theme for a special dinner event Saturday night.

Halloween Buses — Two buses in Gijang (#115-1 on Friday and #187 and #189 on Saturday) will have drivers dressed in costumes and will hand out Halloween candy to passengers.

Read More

Health Authorities Concerned About Covid Spread at Halloween Events in Busan

 

blank
Haps Staff
Haps Staff

Travel

