2021 HAPS Halloween Guide

Please Note: Authorities will inspect high-risk and common-use facilities in Seomyeon Youth Street, Haeundae, Gwangalli, and 16 other districts from 8 p.m. until midnight on Saturday and Sunday and that the city is pleading for revelers to follow coronavirus measures.

Saturday, October 30

Halloween Bus — Bus #189 from Bansong-dong in Haeundae-gu to Yeonsan-dong will have drivers dressed in costumes and buses decorated inside and out. It will run three times in the morning on the 30th and three times in the afternoon on the 31st.

HQ Bar Gwangan – A fun night with lots of prizes and great food and drink specials. Gwangalli, From 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday Party Nationwide – The annual Thursday Party Halloween bash is back at all locations around the country.

Cost: Free

LA Bar and Grill – Costume prizes, and lots of drink specials on offer. Gwangalli, 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ol’55 – Drink specials and music by LOS KIMCHILEROS! 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Seomyeon — Clubs that are having events will have to close down by 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Halloween Flea Market @ Dong-gu — Dong-gu district will hold an outdoor event with a candy giveaway and pumpkin candle making event around the flea market. Admission will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Seomyeon — Inquiries have been pouring in from customers at clubs which can technically reopen from midnight according to local media.