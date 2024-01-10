Business SpotlightLifestyle

Sign Up Now For Haps-ECCK-Gorilla Informal Networking Night February 2nd

By Haps Staff

Haps is once again collaborating with the European Chamber of Commerce and Gorilla Brewing to present an “Informal Business Networking Night” scheduled for Friday, February 2nd, running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will take place at Gorilla’s flagship Gwangan location.

This event offers an all-inclusive experience for a fee of 30,000 won, payable at the entrance.

Attendees can indulge in Gorilla’s delectable cuisine and craft beers for two hours, all while connecting with various members of the Busan community and the ECCK’s business associates.

This casual and informal meetup provides an enjoyable opportunity to establish new connections or reunite with business colleagues after the summer break.

Interested individuals can sign up now in advance for the chance to participate.

Registration will commence at 6:30 p.m., with the event officially commencing at 7 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

