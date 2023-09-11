Haps Teaming Up With the ECCK for an Informal Networking Night September 27th

Haps is collaborating with the European Chamber of Commerce to present an “Informal Business Networking Night” scheduled for Wednesday, September 27th, running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will take place at Gorilla’s flagship Gwangan location.

In keeping with the format of previous Haps-Gorilla Networking Night gatherings, this event offers an all-inclusive experience for a fee of 25,000 won, payable at the entrance.

Attendees can indulge in Gorilla’s delectable cuisine and craft beers for two hours, all while connecting with various members of the Busan community and the ECCK’s business associates.

This casual and informal meetup provides an enjoyable opportunity to establish new connections or reunite with business colleagues after the summer break.

Interested individuals can sign up now in advance for the chance to participate.

Registration will commence at 6:30 p.m., with the event officially commencing at 7 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m.