Image: Shinsegae Simon
Shopping, Home & Living

Haribo Blooming Garden Taking Place at Busan Premium Outlet

By Haps Staff

Shinsegae Simon is hosting the ‘Haribo Blooming Garden’ at Busan Premium Outlet until April 28.

This experiential offline exhibition project, in collaboration with Haribo Korea, celebrates its second anniversary.

The display features a 4-meter-tall Haribo mascot ‘Gold Beren’ sculpture, a vibrant jelly-decorated garden, and a photo zone at the fountain plaza.

Additionally, a large Haribo pop-up store, designed with a glass greenhouse garden motif, will offer over 350 goods including jellies and limited edition collaborations.

On weekends and holidays, child customers can enjoy a Haribo mascot photo session.

Shoppers at the pop-up store stand a chance to receive limited edition Haribo balloons and win prizes through a roulette event with purchases exceeding a certain amount.

